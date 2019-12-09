EXCLUSIVE-Hyundai's $1.8 bln deal with Daewoo faces EU probe - sources

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World No. 1 shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd's 267250.KS $1.8 billion merger with rival shipbuilder Daewoo is expected to face a full-scale investigation in Europe due to serious EU antitrust concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

In January, Hyundai announced the deal to create the world's biggest shipbuilder with a 21 percent market share, in part a response to the over-capacity in the industry. The European Commission will launch an investigation into the deal next week, the people said.

($1 = 1,179.3300 won)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Jan Strupczewski)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 37; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.