EXCLUSIVE-Hyundai's $1.8 bln deal with Daewoo faces EU probe - sources

World No. 1 shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd's $1.8 billion merger with rival shipbuilder Daewoo is expected to face a full-scale investigation in Europe due to serious EU antitrust concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

In January, Hyundai announced the deal to create the world's biggest shipbuilder with a 21 percent market share, in part a response to the over-capacity in the industry. The European Commission will launch an investigation into the deal next week, the people said.

