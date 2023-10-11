EXCLUSIVE-Hydrogen hubs located in Pennsylvania among winners of $7 bln in federal grants

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Two hydrogen hubs projects located in Pennsylvania - one in the mid-Atlanic region and one in the Appalachian region - have been selected to receive part of $7 billion in federal grants from the Department of Energy, sources familiar with the announcement told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub that involves parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey will receive a $750 million grant, according to one of the sources briefed on the forthcoming announcement.

The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) that includes western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia will also receive one of the grants, according to two sources.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Nick Zieminski)

