EXCLUSIVE-Huawei unit ships Chinese-made surveillance chips in fresh comeback sign -sources

By 2021, HiSilicon'sglobal marketshare plummeted to just 3.9%, according to data from consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

One of the sources briefed on the unit's efforts said that HiSilicon had shipped some low-end surveillance chips since 2019 but that its focus was on the high-end arena and reclaiming market share from the likes of Taiwan's Novatek Microelectronics Corp 3034.TW.

All three sources declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Huawei declined to comment.

HIGH-END TOOLS

Huawei drew attention in late August when it rolled out the Mate 60 Pro, a that uses an advanced chip and that users said was capable of 5G speeds. The event was cheered by Chinese state media and the public as a comeback for Huawei's smartphone business after it was crippled by the U.S. sanctions.

Research firm TechInsights, which examined the Mate 60 Pro, found that it was powered by a new Kirin 9000S, an advanced chip it said was most likely made in China by China's top chip foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) 0981.HK.

Huawei has not commented on the phone's 5G capabilities or how it produced the advanced chip. The Kirin series has historically been designed by HiSilicon, and before the U.S. sanctions Huawei, worked with Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW to manufacture it.

The launch prompted calls from U.S. lawmakers to put additional pressure and "more effective export controls" on Huawei and China's top chip foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) 0981.HK.

The United States has no evidence that Huawei can produce smartphones with advanced chips in large volumes, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday.

The U.S. sanctions have strangled HiSilicon's access to electronic design automation (EDA) software from Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS.O and Synopsys Inc SNPS.O, and Siemens AG's SIEGn.DE Mentor Graphics. The three companies' products dominate the chip-design sector, which produces blueprints for chips before they are mass manufactured.

TechInsights analyst Dan Hutcheson said their analysis of the Mate 60 Pro and other components such as its radio frequency power chip also suggested that Huawei had access to sophisticated EDA tools that "they are not supposed to have".

"We don't know if they got them illicitly, or more probably the Chinese developed their own EDA tools," he said.

