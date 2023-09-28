EXCLUSIVE-HSBC to acquire Citigroup China consumer wealth business -sources

By Selena Li

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L is set to acquire Citigroup's C.N China consumer wealth management business, which manages more than $3 billion in assets, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a major boost to the London-based bank's business in that country.

The transaction, the financial details of which were not immediately known, will also see Asia-focussed HSBC taking over "a few hundreds" of Citi's China-based staff, said one of the sources.

The deal could be announced as soon as next month, the two sources said, who could not be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

HSBC and Citi declined to comment.

The acquisition adds to a list of moves by HSBC to expand in China, one of its key markets as Europe's largest lender vows to exit less profitable geographies to focus on its key revenue generator, Asia.

Citi said in December it was looking to sell some of its portfolios as it wound down its China retail banking business, part of a strategy to withdraw from consumer franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Mexico.

