EXCLUSIVE-HSBC considering exit from Turkey - sources

DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L is considering exiting Turkey as part of broader cost-cutting measures under interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn, sources familiar with the matter said.

The bank is also seeking to sell or shrink its business in other markets where it has subscale operations, including Armenia, Greece and Oman, the sources said.

A spokeswoman for HSBC declined to comment.

(Reporting By Saeed Azhar, Clara Denina and Lawrence White; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6137; Reuters Messaging: lawrence.white.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.