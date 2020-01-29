World Markets

EXCLUSIVE-HSBC considering exit from Turkey - sources

DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L is considering exiting Turkey as part of broader cost-cutting measures under interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn, sources familiar with the matter said.

The bank is also seeking to sell or shrink its business in other markets where it has subscale operations, including Armenia, Greece and Oman, the sources said.

A spokeswoman for HSBC declined to comment.

