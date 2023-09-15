News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Hitachi's EU remedies on Thales deal similar to UK remedies, source says

September 15, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hitachi's 6501.T remedies to EU antitrust regulators assessing its proposed 1.7-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) buy of French infrastructure company Thales' TCFP.PA rail signal business are similar to those offered to the UK competition agency, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Hitachi told the UK Competition and Markets Authority in June that it was ready to divest its UK, French and German mainline signaling business and transfer its core communication-based train control technology to a rival.

It had said that these assets comprise all the elements needed for a viable, standalone business.

