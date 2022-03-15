EXCLUSIVE-Hellenic clinches initial deal to ramp up crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia

Contributor
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner, has clinched an initial deal to get additional crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, two sources from the refiner said on Tuesday.

Adds Russian crude, background

ATHENS, March 15 (Reuters) - Hellenic Petroleum HEPr.AT, Greece's biggest oil refiner, has clinched an initial deal to get additional crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, two sources from the refiner said on Tuesday.

"There has been an initial agreement to increase crude oil quantities that Hellenic Petroleum buys from Saudi Arabia to further secure the smooth supply of the Greek market with fuel," one of the sources told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia accounted for 8% of Hellenic's crude oil feedstock last year, its fifth biggest supplier after Kazakhstan, Iraq, Russia and Egypt.

Hellenic bought some 2.5 million tonnes of Russian crude, about 18% of its total crude supplies, last year and has said it could replace it with similar grades mostly from the Middle East if needed.

Moscow is starting to face problems in selling its crude oil and oil products as Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and voluntary actions by buyers start to bite.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters