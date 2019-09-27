EXCLUSIVE-Hedge fund D.E. Shaw to push for break-up of Emerson -sources

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co is building a stake in Emerson Electric Co EMR.N and is planning to push for changes, including a potential break-up of the U.S. industrial conglomerate, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. D.E. Shaw declined to comment, while Emerson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

