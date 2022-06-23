EXCLUSIVE-Harris meets Democratic attorneys general as White House gears up for abortion ruling

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet a group of seven Democratic attorneys general on Thursday, a White House official said, to discuss the defense to a major ruling that could dramatically curtail abortion rights in the country.

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the coming days to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion - potentially paving the way to about half of the 50 U.S. states banning or heavily restricting the procedure.

The White House meeting offers a peek into the preparations underway before the ruling comes out and ahead of the state-level abortion battles that are widely expected to play out. The meeting will be attended by the attorneys general of Wisconsin, Nevada, Illinois, California, Delaware, New York and Washington state, the official, who did not wish to be identified told Reuters.

State attorneys general have considerable influence over rules in their state and Democratic attorneys general have pledged to hold the line if Roe falls. They are expected to have unprecedented influence over the future of abortion access and will form the first line of defense for the Biden administration fighting to preserve abortion rights at the state level.

"She (Harris) will amplify actions they are taking as models for other states," the official said.

For example, in Washington state, attorney general Bob Ferguson has called on the state's medical licensing authorities to publicly state that they will not disqualify health care providers from practicing in the state solely because they have performed abortions in states where it has become illegal.

In Delaware, attorney general Kathleen Jennings sued to block a town from requiring an abortion clinic to hold burials for fetal remains at the patient's expense.

The Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) is preparing to spend millions to elect candidates who support abortion rights, including in Republican-led states that are likely to ban almost all abortions if Roe is overturned.

In May, a draft opinion indicating the court is set to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked. https://reut.rs/39NTwlQ

As the court gets closer to issuing a final ruling on the case, expected in late June, Harris has leaned into the topic aggressively. She has been among the most outspoken abortion rights voices in the Biden administration - a topic that remains a complicated one for President Biden.

Biden, a lifelong Catholic, was opposed to Roe in the early days of his career and has only later come to embrace abortion rights. He made forceful comments after the draft opinion was revealed but up to that point he had never said the word "abortion" aloud as president.

On Wednesday, Harris convened a meeting with a diverse group of stakeholders on the issue of abortion rights that included patients and health care providers, reproductive rights advocates, faith leaders, constitutional and privacy experts.

"We must be ready to stand as an united front when this decision comes down," Harris said. "Part of what we will do as a coalition is make clear ... how Roe will impact privacy rights across the board."

