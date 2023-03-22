Markets
EXCLUSIVE-Google to win EU antitrust okay for maths app deal, sources say

March 22, 2023 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its acquisition of Croatian maths app Photomath, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Merger deals involving U.S. tech giants and start-ups have in recent months attracted intense regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic amid worries that some deals may be killer acquisitions where the goal is to shut down nascent rivals.

Google entered an agreement to acquire Photomath in May last year. Investors in the Croatian company include Menlo Ventures, LearnCapital, Goodwater Capital, GSV Ventures and Cherubic.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by March 28, and Google declined to comment.

Photomath was started by an engineer and father looking to help his children with their math homework. The app has been downloaded more than 300 million times worldwide and is available in more than 30 languages.

