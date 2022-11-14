US Markets
GOOGL

EXCLUSIVE-Google to pay about $400 million to settle location-tracking lawsuit-sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 14, 2022 — 11:18 am EST

Written by Diane Bartz, David Shepardson, Karen Freifeld for Reuters ->

By Diane Bartz, David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GoogleGOOG1.AS will pay about $400 million to settle a complaint brought by a group of states over allegations the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, two people familiar with the matter said.

The announcement will come as early as Monday, the sources said.

The lawsuit, which includes Oregon, one of the people said, is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech company from state attorneys general who have aggressively targeted the firm's user tracking practices in recent months.

(Writing by Alexandra Alper)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.