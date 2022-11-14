EXCLUSIVE-Google to pay about $400 million to settle location-tracking lawsuit-sources

By Diane Bartz, David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GoogleGOOG1.AS will pay about $400 million to settle a complaint brought by a group of states over allegations the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, two people familiar with the matter said.

The announcement will come as early as Monday, the sources said.

The lawsuit, which includes Oregon, one of the people said, is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech company from state attorneys general who have aggressively targeted the firm's user tracking practices in recent months.

