Markets
GOOGL

EXCLUSIVE-Google sweetens Fitbit concessions, heading for EU okay - sources

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Alphabet unit Google has tweaked its concessions aimed at allaying EU antitrust concerns about its $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit, people familiar with the matter said, putting it on course to secure EU approval for the deal.

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google has tweaked its concessions aimed at allaying EU antitrust concerns about its $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit FIT.N, people familiar with the matter said, putting it on course to secure EU approval for the deal.

The world's most popular internet search engine last month offered to restrict the use of Fitbit data for Google ads, facilitate rival makers of wearables seeking to connect to the Android platform and allow third parties' continued access to Fitbit users' data with their consent.

Google revised the package after the European Commission received feedback from rivals and consumers, the people said, declining to provide details. The move also helps to stave off a possible EU charge sheet setting out specific concerns.

The EU competition enforcer has to date not sought further feedback from the market, indicating that the changes have likely passed muster with the Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL FIT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular