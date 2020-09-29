EXCLUSIVE-Google set to win EU approval for Fitbit deal with fresh concessions, sources say
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google is set to win EU antitrust approval for its $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness tracker maker Fitbit FIT.N with its latest concessions to address EU antitrust concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Google has offered to restrict Fitbit data, a pledge similar to an earlier offer to the European Commission, the people said.
It has also offered to make it easier for rival makers of wearables to connect to the Android platform by offering them access to Android application programming interface (API), they said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robin Emmott)
((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources