EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

By Jeffrey Dastin

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive said in a staff memo shared with Reuters.

The cuts mark the latest to shake the technology sector and come days after rival Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said it would lay off 10,000 workers.

The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

The layoffs are global and impact U.S. staff immediately, Google said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland)

