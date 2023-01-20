US Markets
GOOGL

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

January 20, 2023 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Jeffrey Dastin for Reuters ->

By Jeffrey Dastin

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive said in a staff memo shared with Reuters.

The cuts mark the latest to shake the technology sector and come days after rival Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said it would lay off 10,000 workers.

The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

The layoffs are global and impact U.S. staff immediately, Google said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.