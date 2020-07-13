EXCLUSIVE-Google offers data pledge to allay EU concerns about Fitbit buy

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google has offered not to use fitness tracker company Fitbit's health data to help it target ads in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns about the $2.1 billion deal, the U.S. tech company said late on Monday.

"This deal is about devices, not data," Google said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reuters reported on July 9 that such a data pledge may likely help Google secure EU approval for the deal.

