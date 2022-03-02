EXCLUSIVE-Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe

By Paresh Dave

March 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Tuesday that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

