EXCLUSIVE-Goldman shrinks executive committee in reshuffle, moves admin officer to banking, markets -memo

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has named Chief Administrative Officer Ericka Leslie to head operations for global banking and markets, its largest division, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The move reduces the bank's number of executive officers to eight, for now, and leaves just two women in the group.

Leslie's previous duties will be divided among other executives, people familiar with the matter said.

"Ericka is moving into one of the biggest and most important businesses," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The two women still in the executive officer group are Sheara Fredman, who is chief accounting officer and Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler. The group is led by CEO David Solomon and includes John Waldron, president and chief operating officer, and Denis Coleman, chief financial officer.

Leslie is replacing Will Bousquette, who has been appointed chief operating officer of the asset and wealth management division, according to another memo by Marc Nachmann, head of asset and wealth management.

"We’ve identified growth opportunities and built an organizational structure that will allow us to take advantage of them," Nachmann wrote.

The memos did not indicate when the changes would go into effect.

Bousquette, who joined the firm in 1998 and became a partner in 2014, succeeds Laurence Stein, a 27-year Goldman veteran who plans to retire at the end of the year, the memos said.

Goldman Sachs has made a raft of changes since it divided its business into three units last year and scaled back ambitions for its consumer business, which has lost $3 billion in the last three years.

It has also been refocusing its wealth business on the super rich, recently striking a deal to sell part of its wealth unit to an independent manager.

The partner departuresare "absolutely typical" and allow the bank to make room for new leaders, Solomon told CNBC in an interview last week. More than 400 people comprise its elite partner ranks.

"If the partnership's a certain size and we want to make a certain number of partners, we have to create that amount of movement over the course of every two-year period," he said.

Goldman is also gearing up for another round of job cuts for employees who are seen to be underperformers, which could come in October, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week, confirming a report in the Financial Times.

The bank laid off about 3,200 people earlier this year in its biggest headcount reduction since the 2008 financial crisis.

