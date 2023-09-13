News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Goldman Sachs terminated several executives in transaction banking -memo

September 13, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N has fired several executives in its transaction banking business following violation of the firm's communications policy, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company did not name the individuals.

"We are not going to comment on individual disciplinary matters," a spokesperson said. "As a general matter, we take our communications policy seriously, and we expect all of our personnel to comply with it."

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
