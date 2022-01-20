EXCLUSIVE-Goldman, JPMorgan award bumper bonuses for top bankers

By Anirban Sen and Matt Scuffham

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N and JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wall Street's premier investment banks, this week informed staff of bumper bonuses for 2021, following a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking.

Goldman Sachs GS.N increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, the largest U.S. bank, increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 30% to 40%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The country's largest banks are facing cutthroat competition to hire and are being forced to pay more to recruit and keep talent.

JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon said Friday the bank would pay to retain top-flight talent. Top executives at Goldman Sachs echoed those statements on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; (within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3583) Twitter: @asenjourno;))

