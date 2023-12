By Greg Bensinger

Dec 13 (Reuters) - General Motors' GM.O Cruise robotaxi unit dismissed nine key people amid an ongoing safety investigation, a spokesperson for Cruise confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Greg Bensinger)

