EXCLUSIVE-GM's Cruise robotaxi unit dismisses nine execs after safety probe

By Greg Bensinger and David Shepardson

Dec 13 (Reuters) - General Motors' GM.O Cruise robotaxi unit dismissed nine key people amid an ongoing safety investigation, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, which the company confirmed included Chief Operating Officer Gil West.

The investigation relates to an October incident in which a woman was struck and dragged by a Cruise vehicle in San Francisco.

The shakeup follows weeks of turmoil at the robotaxi unit, which had to pull all its vehicles from testing in the United States to conduct a safety review after the accident. CEO Kyle Vogt and co-founder Dan Kan both resigned in recent weeks and Cruise is preparing for a round of layoffs this month.

"Following an initial analysis of the October 2 incident and Cruise's response to it, nine individuals departed Cruise," according to the memo.

"We are committed to full transparency and are focused on rebuilding trust and operating with the highest standards when it comes to safety, integrity, and accountability," the memo said. "As a result, we believe that new leadership is necessary to achieve these goals," it said.

The Cruise spokesperson confimrmed that among those dismissed was also Chief Legal and Policy Officer Jeff Bleich.

Cruise's troubles are also a setback for an industry dependent on public trust and the cooperation of regulators. The unit had in recent months touted ambitious plans to expand to more cities, offering fully autonomous taxi rides.

The investigation, which is being led by law firm Quinn Emmanuel, is expected to last until January, GM has said.

In October, the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered Cruise to remove its driverless cars from state roads, calling them a risk to the public and saying the company had misrepresented the safety of its technology.

Further, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in October opened an investigation into pedestrian risks at Cruise.

(Reporting by Greg Bensinger and David Shepardson)

((greg.bensinger@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @gregbensinger))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.