EXCLUSIVE-GM exploring 'flying car' market using its Ultium electric battery-sources

Ben Klayman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

General Motors Co is exploring options in the aerial taxi market, including whether to build electric air taxis, known colloquially as "flying cars," as part of a push by the U.S. automaker to look for growth in related transportation markets, two people familiar with the matter said.

GM is weighing all options - whether to build, supply or partner - as it decides whether to join other automakers in the still-developing market, said the sources, who asked not to be identified. GM could make an announcement early next year.

GM spokesman Stuart Fowle said GM is looking at aerial mobility, but declined to elaborate.

