EXCLUSIVE-GM exploring 'flying car' market using its Ultium electric battery-sources

DETROIT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N is exploring options in the aerial taxi market, including whether to build electric air taxis, known colloquially as "flying cars," as part of a push by the U.S. automaker to look for growth in related transportation markets, two people familiar with the matter said.

GM is weighing all options - whether to build, supply or partner - as it decides whether to join other automakers in the still-developing market, said the sources, who asked not to be identified. GM could make an announcement early next year.

GM spokesman Stuart Fowle said GM is looking at aerial mobility, but declined to elaborate.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.