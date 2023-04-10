Commodities
RY

EXCLUSIVE-Glencore CEO to meet Teck shareholders in Toronto in bid for deal support

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 10, 2023 — 06:19 pm EDT

Written by Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, April 10 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc GLEN.L Chief Executive Gary Nagle plans to meet with some of Teck Resources Ltd's TECKb.TO Canadian shareholders in Toronto this Thursday to personally lobby them for support of Glencore's proposed takeover of the copper and zinc miner, according to a source who was invited.

Royal Bank of Canada's RY.TO RBC Capital Markets will host the Toronto lunch meeting, according to Jonathan Case of CI Global Asset Management, a Teck shareholder who was invited. RBC has been one of Glencore's bankers in the past.

Teck's executives on Monday reinforced their rejection of Glencore's unsolicited $22.5 billion takeover offer.

Glencore declined to comment. Teck could not immediately be reached for comment.

Teck Resources pushes for restructuring, repeats rejection of unsolicited Glencore bid

Copper miner Teck Resources rejects Glencore's $22.5 bln offer

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Editing by Ernest Scheyder and Lisa Shumaker)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.