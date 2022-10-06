EXCLUSIVE-Germany's Sefe targets fresh LNG supplies for Europe

By Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany's Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, is in talks with partners, including Shell SHEL.L, to significantly raise liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies and meet obligations of up to 300 terawatt hours (TWh) a year, its managing director said.

"We are seeking a diversified portfolio from west European pipeline gas and globally sourced LNG," Egbert Laege told Reuters on Thursday during a trip to Singapore, one of the most important global trading hubs, to talk with potential suppliers.

Laege said the share of LNG in the company's portfolio was expected to be around 20% for 2023 and that he was in "intensive talks" with potential trading partners during his trip, including Shell, to raise that share.

Europe is scrambling for gas after Russia cut supplies of pipeline exports, ending the country's longstanding energy relationship with the bloc, and Germany in particular.

Laege also said Sefe, short for Securing Energy for Europe, will require state-backed financing from Berlin beyond an agreed 9.8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to plug funding gaps.

Gazprom Germania was dropped by Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM earlier this year and put under German federal trusteeship to avoid the collapse of the company, which is one of Germany's largest importers of natural gas.

Sources told Reuters on Sept. 22 that Germany was looking at Sefe to protect it from bankruptcy but this could take weeks.

($1 = 1.0125 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz, editing by Paul Carrel, Miranda Murray and Susan Fenton)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.