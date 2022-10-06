EXCLUSIVE-Germany's Sefe in talks with suppliers to get more LNG for Europe

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany's Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, is in talks with partners, including Shell SHEL.L, to significantly raise liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and meet obligations of up to 300 terawatt hours (TWh) a year, its managing director said.

"We are seeking a diversified portfolio from west European pipeline gas and globally sourced LNG," Egbert Laege told Reuters on Thursday during a trip to Singapore, one of the most important global trading hubs, to talk with potential suppliers.

Europe is scrambling for gas after Russia cut supplies of pipeline exports, ending the country's longstanding energy relationship with the bloc, and Germany in particular.

Laege also said Sefe will require state-backed finance from Berlin beyond an agreed 9.8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to finance funding gaps.

($1 = 1.0125 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz, editing by Paul Carrel)

