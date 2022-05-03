EXCLUSIVE-Germany's SAP hires adviser for $1 bln Litmos software sale -sources

US Markets
German software firm SAP is working with investment bank Moelis & Co to sell its $1 billion corporate learning software business Litmos as it seeks to streamline its operations and focus on cloud-based revenue, sources told Reuters.

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - German software firm SAP SAPG.DE is working with investment bank Moelis & Co MC.N to sell its $1 billion corporate learning software business Litmos as it seeks to streamline its operations and focus on cloud-based revenue, sources told Reuters.

The sale of California-based Litmos is expected to start in the coming weeks as part of an auction process primarily targeting tech-focused private equity funds in the United States and Europe, two of the sources said.

Representatives at SAP and Moelis declined to comment.

