EXCLUSIVE-Germany wants possible rescue measures for Uniper be cast into law- govt sources

Germany's government wants to include tools for a bailout of gas companies like Uniper in the energy security law, government sources told Reuters on Monday.

A possible bailout for Uniper could be modeled after the pandemic relief for Lufthansa LHAG.DE, according to the sources. Uniper is one of Russian Gazprom's GAZP.MM biggest European customers and is suffering from dwindling supplies.

Amendments to Germany's energy security law are currently being discussed among ministries, the energy ministry said without providing any details.

