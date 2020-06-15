EXCLUSIVE-Germany to take stake in unlisted CureVac - sources

CURE

Germany will take a stake in unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is working on a COVID-19 vaccine, three people familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday.

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Germany will take a stake in unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is working on a COVID-19 vaccine, three people familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday.

Curevac, the German economy ministry and dievini Hopp BioTech holding, which is the investment vehicle of CureVac's controlling shareholder Dietmar Hopp, declined to comment.

Dievini Hopp said in a statement earlier on Monday that it will join Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and CureVac's acting Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas for a press briefing at 1030 GMT, without providing details.

