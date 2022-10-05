US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Germany to subsidise power grid fee charges for 2023 with 12.7 bln eur - sources

Contributor
Markus Wacket Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Germany's government will subsidise power prices for consumers in 2023 by paying 12.7 billion euros ($12.58 billion) towards usage fees on transmission networks by the four high-voltage transmission grid companies (TSOs), government and industry sources said on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Germany's government will subsidise power prices for consumers in 2023 by paying 12.7 billion euros ($12.58 billion) towards usage fees on transmission networks by the four high-voltage transmission grid companies (TSOs), government and industry sources said on Wednesday.

The fees form part of electricity bills where they account for 10% for retail customer and around a third of industrial companies and this way may be stabilised, rather than rising exorbitantly in reflection of run-away power prices, the sources said.

The sources spoke just days before the annual release of network fee levels for the following year by the TSOs.

($1 = 1.0093 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Rachel More)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular