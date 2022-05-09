EXCLUSIVE-Germany, Qatar at odds over terms in talks on LNG supply deal -sources

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

Germany and Qatar have hit difficulties in talks over long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deals amid differences over key conditions, including the duration of any contract, three people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

 (Repeats from MAY 9, no changes to text)
    * Both parties disagree over contract duration
    * Qatar is firm on destination clause, oil indexation
    * May put Germany's decarbonisation targets at risk
    * Emir of Qatar to visit Germany in May
    * LNG deal is not expected soon

    By Marwa Rashad, Andrew  Mills and Christoph Steitz
    LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Germany and Qatar have hit
difficulties in talks over long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)
supply deals amid differences over key conditions, including the
duration of any contract, three people familiar with the
discussions told Reuters.
    Germany, which aims to cut its carbon emissions by 88% by
2040, is reluctant to commit to Qatar's conditions to sign deals
of at least 20 years to secure the massive LNG volumes it needs
to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, the people said.
    Qatar, the world's largest LNG supplier, is also specifying
terms such as a destination clause that would prevent Berlin
from rerouting the gas to other areas in Europe, a condition
which the European Union opposes.[nL8N2UE8OZ][nL1N2UB20D]
    The tough talks between Qatar Energy and German utilities
highlight the challenges the EU faces in its ambition to
diversify away from Russian gas as the German government
struggles to balance any deal with its carbon reduction targets.
    Germany consumes around 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) of
natural gas annually, with around 55% of that coming from Russia
and smaller volumes piped from Netherlands and Norway.
    It has backed the construction of two LNG terminals and has
rented four floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) as
a stop-gap measure. [nL2N2WH0XH][nL2N2WX0IV]
    What it needs now is the actual LNG. [nL5N2WY4A3]
    "The issue of LNG contract length potentially putting
Germany's decarbonisation targets at risk is part of the ongoing
discussions with Qatar," one of the people said, adding Germany
was also competing with other nations for LNG from Qatar.
    Another source said that securing LNG supplies form Qatar
"is not expected to happen soon".
    Qatar's government communication office declined to comment
on ongoing negotiations. Germany's Economy Minister was not
immediately available for comment.
    Qatar is also firm on oil-indexation, linking the contracts
to oil price, which represents the pricing structure of their
alternative sales into Asia, while the Germans are seeking
linkage to the Dutch TTF benchmark, Felix Booth, head of LNG at
energy intelligence firm Vortexa, said.
    "Qatar is in the driving seat in these discussions, with a
new project underway, strong interest in their volumes and a
long history as a reliable supplier," Booth said.
    "To secure this supply, it is expected that the German team
will need to accept a traditional oil linked pricing structure.
Leaving the European buyer with significant financial exposure
compared to the European hub prices," he added.
    
    QUID PRO QUO
    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck in March visited
Qatar, along with officials from German utilities RWE <RWEG.DE>
and Uniper <UN01.DE>, to discuss procuring additional volumes
but no deal has been agreed so far.
    RWE, Germany's largest power producer, in 2016 struck a deal
with Qatargas, a unit of Qatar Energy, under which up to 1.1
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas will be delivered to
Northwestern Europe annually by the end of 2023.
    RWE declined to comment on the talks. Uniper also declined
to comment, saying only that its ties with Qatar go back a long
way and that it hoped to be able to build on that relationship.
    German gas companies will be back to Qatar in May to resume
talks, two separate people familiar with the process said.
    They said that Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al
Thani, will visit Germany in the second half of May to sign a
partnership agreement between the two countries. [nL5N2X007J]
    However, this does not mean that long-term LNG deals will be
concluded, as the partnership is aimed at paving the way to
significantly ramp up long term Qatari LNG deliveries to
Germany, they added.
    Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the QIA, has around $20
billion invested in Germany, with stakes in Volkswagen
<VOWG_p.DE> and Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE>.
    Germany hopes for a possible two-way partnership with Qatar
where German companies such as Siemens Energy <ENR1n.DE> and
others could help Doha with its attempts to put into action a
sustainability plan it launched late last year.
    "There needs to be a gentlemen's agreement between the
Qataris and German companies, that LNG should only be the first
step in a longer collaboration between the two countries," said
one of the people, a German industry source.

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ANALYSIS-As Germany joins LNG import race, a long and crowded
track awaits     [nL5N2VY79Y]
FACTBOX-What are Europe's gas options if Russia turns off the
taps?    [nL2N2WP0WH]
EXPLAINER-Should Europe use more long term LNG contracts?   
[nL8N2UE8OZ]
EXPLAINER-Can Qatari gas offset disruptions to Russian supply in
Europe?    [nL1N2UB20D]
European LNG imports from Qatar - Vortexa    https://tmsnrt.rs/388tVmM
EXCLUSIVE-Germany quietly prepares for Russian gas cut-off -
sources    [nL5N2WY4A3]
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London, Andrew Mills in Doha and
Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Markus
Wacket in Berlin; Editing by Veronica Brown and Alexander Smith)
 ((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters
Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/GERMANY QATAR (REPEAT, EXCLUSIVE, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters