EXCLUSIVE-Germany cuts 2022 economic growth forecast to 2.2% - source

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - The German government will cut its growth forecast for Europe's biggest economy for 2022 to 2.2% from 3.6% amid the war in Ukraine, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

It expects growth to pick up slightly to 2.5% in 2023, the source said.

The government is due to present its updated economic forecasts on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

