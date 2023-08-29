News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-German subsidies jump to 67 bln eur in 2024 - govt document

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 29, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

By Christian Kraemer and Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Subsidies in Germany are expected to rise to a total of 67.1 billion euros ($72.36 billion) in 2024 to drive the transition towards a greener economy, up from 37.9 billion euros in 2021, according to a government document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The development is due to an increase in grants of around 30 billion euros from 2021 to 2024.

As Europe's largest economy boosts such spending, some critics fear that without a new European Union green fund, only bigger countries with more fiscal power will be able to push ahead with national subsidies, leaving smaller countries behind.

State support can help drive innovative transformations and sustainable growth but it cannot replace private capital, according to government sources. Of the 138 subsidies, 109 are temporary.

The government paper shows that in 2023, 83 of the 138 financial grants budgeted with a volume of 39 billion euros were related to the government's sustainability strategy.

The political discussion cannot be about more subsidies, the sources said, adding that it was much more important to examine where subsidies can be reduced.

($1 = 0.9273 euros)

