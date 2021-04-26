EXCLUSIVE-German govt revises 2021 growth forecast up after strong Q4 - source

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - The German government has raised its growth forecast for this year to 3.5%, compared with the 3% growth it was expecting back in January, a source said, adding that the upward revision was justified by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.

The source added that the government expected Europe's largest economy to expand by 3.6% in 2022.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark John and Maria Sheahan)

