EXCLUSIVE-German govt revises 2021 growth forecast up after strong Q4 - source

The German government has raised its growth forecast for this year to 3.5%, compared with the 3% growth it was expecting back in January, a source said, adding that the upward revision was justified by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.

The source added that the government expected Europe's largest economy to expand by 3.6% in 2022.

