EXCLUSIVE-German gas suppliers to divvy higher costs among consumers under govt proposal

Gas suppliers will be able to divvy higher costs for gas imports among all consumers under a proposal by the German government to the lower house of parliament seen by Reuters on Friday.

The legislation is set to be passed by the parliament on July 8, according to sources in the industry and German government.

