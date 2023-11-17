EXCLUSIVE-German court ruling could hit growth next year - econ ministry source

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A German court ruling that forced Berlin to freeze 60 billion euros ($65.12 billion) in planned green investment spending could have a negative impact on the country's growth, an economy ministry source told Reuters on Friday.

According to initial estimates, the loss of investment funds could reduce growth by around half a percentage point in 2024, the source added.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

