News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-German court ruling could hit growth next year - econ ministry source

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

November 17, 2023 — 04:57 am EST

Written by Andreas Rinke for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A German court ruling that forced Berlin to freeze 60 billion euros ($65.12 billion) in planned green investment spending could have a negative impact on the country's growth, an economy ministry source told Reuters on Friday.

According to initial estimates, the loss of investment funds could reduce growth by around half a percentage point in 2024, the source added.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Madeline Chambers)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.