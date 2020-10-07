Markets

EXCLUSIVE -German coalition parties agree on reform package following Wirecard scandal - document

Contributor
Michael Nienaber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

German coalition parties have agreed on a reform package which is meant to improve oversight and reduce conflicts of interest following the Wirecard accouting scandal, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German coalition parties have agreed on a reform package which is meant to improve oversight and reduce conflicts of interest following the Wirecard accouting scandal, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The government's so-called Wirecard action plan gives Bafin watchdog increased control rights and requires companies to switch their accounting firms after 10 years, the document said.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht are expected to present the reform package during a news conference later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((michael.nienaber@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5085; Reuters Messaging: michael.nienaber.reuters.com@reuters.net www.twitter.com/REUTERS_DE www.reuters.de))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular