EXCLUSIVE-Gazprom Germania trustee: Rehden gas storage unit is being filled

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Rehden gas storage facility, the biggest in western Europe, is being filled from May 5 to help Europe's top economy build up supplies and soften the blow from potential Russian supply stops, the trustee of Gazprom Germania, its owner, said.

"From today, small volumes are being injected,"Egbert Laege, the trustee who was appointed last month by the German energy regulator to manage the company temporarily, told Reuters in his first interview.

"We are working intensively on solutions to ensure that already soon significantly more gas can flow into the storage facility."

Rehden can hold 4 billion cubic metres of gas but received only sparse quantities last winter. Laege said it was absolutely clear that it needed to be filled for the upcoming winter.

Germany's energy regulator took control of Gazprom Germania last month after the business was ditched by Gazprom GAZP.MM to ensure security of supply and to stave off a possible sale of the division to Russian entities.

