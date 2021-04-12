EXCLUSIVE-GameStop initiates search for new CEO-sources

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

April 12 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N is looking for a new chief executive to replace George Sherman as it pivots from being a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

It would be the biggest shakeup at GameStop since Ryan Cohen, the co-founder and former chief executive of online pet food company Chewy Inc, joined its board in January.

GameStop's board is working with an executive headhunter on the CEO search, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A GameStop spokesman declined to comment.

