EXCLUSIVE-G7 to vow diversifying of supply chains, filling bank regulatory gaps -draft

May 13 (Reuters) - Finance leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies set a year-end deadline for launching a new scheme to diversify global supply chains, and vowed to address regulatory gaps in the banking system, according to a final draft of their communique seen by Reuters.

"The global economy has shown resilience against multiple shocks including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and associated inflationary pressures," the draft communique said.

The draft communique made no mention of the U.S. debt ceiling stalemate, which overshadowed the G7 gathering as policymakers fretted over the risk of a potential U.S. default.

China has also been much on the minds of the G7 finance leaders, with this year's chair Japan spearheading efforts to diversify supply chains and reduce their heavy reliance on Beijing.

Under the new partnership scheme, the G7 economies would offer aid to low- and middle-income countries so they can play a bigger role in supply chains for energy-related products, such as by refining minerals and processing manufacturing parts.

The G7 would work with interested countries and relevant international organizations with the aim of the scheme's launch "by the end of this year at the latest," it said.

The G7 reiterated their condemnation of Russia's "illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression" against Ukraine, and said it will continue to strengthen coordination in monitoring cross-border transactions between Russia and other countries, the draft communique showed.

