US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-G20 fin leaders see modest growth pick-up, coronavirus a risk -draft communique

Contributor
Jan Strupczewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Financial leaders of the world's 20 largest economies (G20)expect a modest pick-up in global economic growth this year and next, but the coronavirus epidemic is a downside risk, a draft communique prepared for the meeting on Feb 22-23 said.

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Financial leaders of the world's 20 largest economies (G20)expect a modest pick-up in global economic growth this year and next, but the coronavirus epidemic is a downside risk, a draft communique prepared for the meeting on Feb 22-23 said.

"After signs of stabilisation at the end of 2019, global economic growth is expected to pick up modestly in 2020 and 2021. The recovery is supported by the continuation of accommodative financial conditions and some signs of easing trade tensions," the draft, seen by Reuters, said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 37; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular