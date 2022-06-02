Commodities

EXCLUSIVE-Frontier to offer break-up fee in acquisition of Spirit Airlines -sources

Contributors
Greg Roumeliotis Reuters
Anirban Sen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Frontier Group Holdings Inc has agreed to offer a break-up fee in a bid to secure its $2.9 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

By Greg Roumeliotis and Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O has agreed to offer a break-up fee in a bid to secure its $2.9 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sweetening of the terms comes after proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) urged Spirit shareholders to vote against the deal with Frontier, in part because Spirit failed to negotiate a break-up fee should U.S. antitrust regulators shoot down their deal.

JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O is trying to gatecrash the deal with a hostile $3.3 billion offer for Spirit that the latter has rejected, arguing regulators will not greenlight it unless JetBlue makes more concessions.

Frontier and Spirit may announce a revised deal that they hope will win support from Spirit shareholders as early as Thursday, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential. The size of the break-up fee could not be learned.

Spirit and Frontier did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE JBLU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular