EXCLUSIVE-Frontier to offer break-up fee in acquisition of Spirit Airlines-sources
NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Frontier Group Holdings Inc has agreed to offer a break-up fee in a bid to secure its $2.9 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The companies may announce a revised deal that they hope will win support from Spirit shareholders as early as Thursday, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential. The size of the break-up fee could not be learned.
Spirit and Frontier did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Anirban Sen in New York)
