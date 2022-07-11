EXCLUSIVE-French nationalisation of EDF set to cost more than 8 bln euros

By Mathieu Rosemain and Pamela Barbaglia

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - The French government is poised to pay more than 8 billion euros ($8.05 billion) to bring power giant EDF EDF.PA back under full state control, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, adding the aim is to complete the transaction in the autumn.

One of the sources said the cost of the buying out the 16% stake in EDF the state does not already own could be as high as almost 10 billion euros, when accounting for outstanding convertible bonds and a premium to current market prices. EDF and the economy ministry declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9921 euros)

(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas and Michel Rose, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Barbara Lewis)

