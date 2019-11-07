Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Freddie Mac retains McKinsey & Company to consult on capital management

Contributors
Michelle Price Reuters
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Housing giant Freddie Mac has hired management consultants McKinsey & Company to advise the firm on capital management ahead of a potential exit from government control, a spokesman said Thursday.

By Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Housing giant Freddie Mac has hired management consultants McKinsey & Company to advise the firm on capital management ahead of a potential exit from government control, a spokesman said Thursday.

"After a competitive...process, Freddie Mac retained McKinsey to conduct a gap assessment of our capital management capabilities and develop a roadmap to address any issues. This four-month engagement will begin in December," said a Freddie Mac spokesman in a statement to Reuters.

McKinsey did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular