EXCLUSIVE-Francisco Partners, TPG end talks to buy New Relic-sources

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 26, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by Anirban Sen and Milana Vinn for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG Inc TPG.O have ended talks to acquire New Relic Inc NEWR.N after they failed to secure enough debt financing to meet the business software company's valuation expectations, people familiar with the matter said.

New Relic has been having negotiations with potential acquirers since last year, Reuters has reported, and it's possible that deal talks resume some time in the future.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. New Relic and Francisco Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while TPG declined to comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Milana Vinn in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

