US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-France's Engie eyes U.S. energy services firm Ameresco -sources

Contributor
David French Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French power utility Engie SA has approached Ameresco Inc, a U.S. provider of energy efficiency solutions and developer of renewable energy plants, to express interest in acquiring it, according to people familiar with the matter.

Feb 20 (Reuters) - French power utility Engie SA ENGIE.PA has approached Ameresco Inc AMRC.N, a U.S. provider of energy efficiency solutions and developer of renewable energy plants, to express interest in acquiring it, according to people familiar with the matter.

The approach will test the appetite of Ameresco's 72-year-old chairman and chief executive George Sakellaris to cash out. Sakellaris founded the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company in 2000 and remains its controlling shareholder.

The sources cautioned that there is no certainty that Engie's interest will lead to deal negotiations and an agreement with Ameresco. They asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Engie and Ameresco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David French in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular