EXCLUSIVE-France sues Apple over developer contracts tied to App Store

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - France is suing Apple AAPL.O over allegedly abusive contractual terms imposed on developers and startups that seek to sell their apps on the tech giant's App Store, a spokesperson for the finance ministry's consumer fraud watchdog told Reuters.

The lawsuit comes after a three-year probe by the DGCCRF watchdog, which comes under the remit of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who ordered the investigation.

France's leading startup lobby France Digitale has joined the case, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

The case will be heard at Paris' commercial court on Sept. 17, a spokesperson for the court said.

A spokesperson for Apple had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Mark Potter)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.