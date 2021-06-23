Markets
AAPL

EXCLUSIVE-France sues Apple over developer contracts tied to App Store

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France is suing Apple over allegedly abusive contractual terms imposed on developers and startups that seek to sell their apps on the tech giant's App Store, a spokesperson for the finance ministry's consumer fraud watchdog told Reuters.

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - France is suing Apple AAPL.O over allegedly abusive contractual terms imposed on developers and startups that seek to sell their apps on the tech giant's App Store, a spokesperson for the finance ministry's consumer fraud watchdog told Reuters.

The lawsuit comes after a three-year probe by the DGCCRF watchdog, which comes under the remit of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who ordered the investigation.

France's leading startup lobby France Digitale has joined the case, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

The case will be heard at Paris' commercial court on Sept. 17, a spokesperson for the court said.

A spokesperson for Apple had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Mark Potter)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular