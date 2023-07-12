EXCLUSIVE-France picks Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for bird flu vaccines

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - France has chosen German company Boehringer Ingelheim to supply the 80 million doses of bird flu vaccines needed for its vaccination campaign to start in October, an agriculture ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government launched a tender in April to vaccinate ducks against avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, that has ravaged flocks around the world andled to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds.

The campaign would make France the first country in the European Union to vaccinate poultry against the deadly virus.

French firm Ceva Animal Health and U.S. company Zoetis ZTS.N had also applied in the tender.

Agriculture ministry officials said last month that tests carried out in France on Ceva and Boehringer Ingelheim's vaccines showed favourable results.

However, the price offered by Boehringer Ingelheim was cheaper than that of Ceva, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be named. The sources did not quantify the value of the order.

