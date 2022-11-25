US Markets
AAPL

EXCLUSIVE-Foxconn woes could hit at least 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from China plant -source

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 25, 2022 — 12:29 am EST

Written by Yimou Lee and Taipei newsroom for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Production of Apple Inc's AAPL.O iPhones could slump by at least 30% at Foxconn's factory in China's city of Zhengzhou after worker unrest disrupted operations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The estimate was an upward revision of an October internal forecast for production impact of up to 30% at the world's largest iPhone factory, said the source, who sought anonymity as the information was private.

Following this week's bout of worker unrest at the plant, the source added, it was "impossible" for the company to resume full production by the end of the month - a deadline it had set internally before Wednesday's wave of protests.

Foxconn declined to comment.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Taipei newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.