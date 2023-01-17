World Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Former Gazprom unit Sefe has secured regasification capacity at Dunkirk

January 17, 2023 — 03:25 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gas importer Sefe has secured 3.5 billion cubic metres of regasification capacity in Dunkirk and is closing in on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deals, its boss said, mapping out the former Gazprom GAZP.MM division's future strategy.

The company is also assessing whether to take legal steps against its Russian ex-owner, which first stopped and then suspended supplies, Sefe managing director Egbert Laege told Reuters during the annual Handelsblatt Energy Summit.

"We have the ambition to become a profitable company in 2023," Laege said, adding the group had also secured long-term regasification capacity at the planned Hanseatic Energy Hub terminal in Stade, Germany.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.